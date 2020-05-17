Thread: New to the FS 2020 Question

I'm back after a very long break from flight sim. Sorry for the absence, but the break did me some good.
Anyway, so here we all are waiting for our new stuff to download. This brings to mind a ton of questions... sorry to have to drop all these on you guys at once, but I'm seeing all kinds of screens and progress bars flash before my very eyes... and I don't know what's going on.
1. How come when I pre-ordered this game back on July 23rd, they said I had to go through Microsoft and that Steam was not a player in all this?
Now today, I found out that they are. Kind of ticks me off. I would have much preferred to buy from Steam than Microsoft directly. Steam is very straight forward, and I trust them. They're not so convoluted-- with this whole "MS/XBox intertwining companies thing", that makes me very uncomfortable. I just don't know what company I'm dealing with.
2. Why does the opening Splash Screen say XBox instead of Flight Simulator?
Scared the heck out of me, as I know what I paid for, and it has nothing to do with owning an XBox Console. I wouldn't know the first thing about those... except people play GTA-V on them. Did I download the wrong thing? Did I open the wrong screen?
3. How come first time I opened the sim, the actions seemed out of order?
It wanted me to set my sliders for certain limited things, but then hung up, and next time in it wanted to download support materials, and thirdly the main game file-- "fs-bse-cgl-0.1.21.fspackage.011 ..." ?
Seems totally out of order. It should have DL'ed the main files first, then the support files, and then finally my slider preferences.
I wonder if this is a proper order, or hangups knocked these processes out of order. New anything scares the sh*t out of me.
Again, what did I do wrong? That can't possibly be right?
4. Why can't I open the Microsoft Forums page? The circle spins and spins and times out.
5. What is a 'gamertag' ?
Never heard that term in my life. I know what a username is, but not that other word.
Anyway, XBox asked me to pick one from a list of what I consider to be some pretty stupid ones that I would never want.
All I wanted was "B3_Burner". It's what I've always called myself online since I got my first computer back in 2002. Why would I want anything different?
So I entered it, and XBox froze up and won't let me go any further so I exited. I went back in to try to enter B3_Burner, accidently hovered over some picture, and next thing I knew, I was now called something like "Froggy Jump-Jump 21".
I'm not very pleased about this. XBox, you suck! They have no business having anything to do with Microsoft! They messed up my username... that is not easily forgivable in my opinion.
I now have to fly around the world being called that nonsense.
6. How come the first main file ( the fs-base-cgl thing), it was downloading an hour ago said it had a total size of 95.15GiB, and now the one I'm currently downloading -- same file name -- now only has 52.44GiB?
I stopped to enter some command code that people recommend, restarted it and now I apparently lost some GiB along the way. What went wrong? Does this mean it won't download correctly?
Any input on any of these, I would appreciate it. Thanks.
