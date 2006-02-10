Thread: What does the folder structure look like?

Results 1 to 5 of 5

What does the folder structure look like?

    dogdish
    I ordered disks, will probably take a week

    Could somebody PLEASE post a screenshot of what the installed sim folder looks like, especially of interest, the aircraft folders.

    Also how big is your download scenery cache getting.
    loki
    The core application and files go into a WindowsApps directory that is locked down (at least for the MS Store version, Steam may be different here), while much, if not all, of the content goes into a separate packages directory. Locations for both can be set by the user. It's still installing on my machine, so there isn't much to screenshot. However, at the base level in the packages directory are two folders, one is named "Community" and the other "Official".

    From within the sim you can set the location of the rolling scenery cache, and set a size limit.
    dogdish
    Thanks Loki,

    Sounds like more or less the way they did content.pak's for Microsoft Flight

    For the second question found this of interest over at AVSIM...

    https://www.avsim.com/forums/topic/5...e-for-offline/

    Think I will clear the cache whenever a update is issued.
    surrodox2001
    Quote Originally Posted by dogdish View Post
    Sounds like more or less the way they did content.pak's for Microsoft Flight
    Well, there goes the plans for a drop in compatibility to older sims. sigh

    I wonder if MS is going to release a converter for FSX/P3D planes or they'll leave it as is?
    loki
    Quote Originally Posted by surrodox2001 View Post
    Well, there goes the plans for a drop in compatibility to older sims. sigh

    I wonder if MS is going to release a converter for FSX/P3D planes or they'll leave it as is?
    Well, they never did say there would be any drop in compatibility with previous sims. There is an FSX flight model compatibility option available, though it sounds like this might be more for developers to use than end users.
