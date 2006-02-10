Thread: What does the folder structure look like?

I ordered disks, will probably take a week
Could somebody PLEASE post a screenshot of what the installed sim folder looks like, especially of interest, the aircraft folders.
Also how big is your download scenery cache getting.
I ordered disks, will probably take a week
Could somebody PLEASE post a screenshot of what the installed sim folder looks like, especially of interest, the aircraft folders.
Also how big is your download scenery cache getting.
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
The core application and files go into a WindowsApps directory that is locked down (at least for the MS Store version, Steam may be different here), while much, if not all, of the content goes into a separate packages directory. Locations for both can be set by the user. It's still installing on my machine, so there isn't much to screenshot. However, at the base level in the packages directory are two folders, one is named "Community" and the other "Official".
From within the sim you can set the location of the rolling scenery cache, and set a size limit.
Thanks Loki,
Sounds like more or less the way they did content.pak's for Microsoft Flight
For the second question found this of interest over at AVSIM...
https://www.avsim.com/forums/topic/5...e-for-offline/
Think I will clear the cache whenever a update is issued.
Last edited by dogdish; Today at 02:04 AM.
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
Bookmarks