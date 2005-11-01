I’m sure many of you have been victims of some scammers posting messages of a sexual nature to your Private Message accounts.
Please be aware, we are aware of this and have been receiving “Alerts “ from members because of it. Sadly, the only thing that can be done, due to software capabilities, is to turn off the Private Message feature. Nels has done this, but there may still be a few of these disgusting message in the system. If you do receive one of these messages, please just ignore it, and do not press the Alert button. Due to software limitations we cannot take action other than to disable the service.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation in this matter. Hopefully the scammers/spammers will eventually get bored and move on.
Darrell
Bookmarks