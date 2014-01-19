Thread: Best windows setup to help with orientation?

Hi! I am a private pilot who is looking for help with views while flying in the pattern.
Hi! I am a private pilot who is looking for help with views while flying in the pattern.
FSX is somewhat limited in viewing ability, using dedicated keys, hat switches, etc., to change views, but a device such as TrackIR* will allow you to look all around with just head movements, even leaning forward, tilting your head, scrunching down, and such, making it easier to see the outside cues you need for flying and positioning over the ground and in the pattern.
However, MS provided the spot (external) view (one fixed and one a bit like a rubber band) to help compensate for the poor visibility from the cockpit. The "S" and "A" keys, along with the arrow keys and any hat switches on yokes or sticks are generally assigned to switching views.
* TrackIR is a tiny infrared camera to mount on top of your monitor, along with a small wire device (with reflectors) to mount on a headset, baseball cap or maybe glasses, that tracks the movement of your head. I've used it for years.
TrackIR home: https://www.naturalpoint.com/trackir/
