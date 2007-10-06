Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: KBKX Brookings, SD

  1. Today, 04:54 PM #1
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    270

    Default KBKX Brookings, SD

    With the elimination of commercial service to Brookings, this charter service is much more busy.
    Piper Turbo Lance II
    Thank You to Paul Craig for this fine looking aircraft!
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Lance TO Brookings.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 220.5 KB  ID: 220919  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:30 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,326
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Very nice airplane! Bet that is fun to fly
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:57 PM #3
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,273

    Default

    Hi Bob- You are correct, a very impressive looking aircraft, indeed! So much so, I downloaded, kept the Gray and Dark Blue textures! My question to you, any issues with performance? I can't get this download to climb out even at 800'/min! Power specs show that it's a 300HP Turbo, but it sure isn't flying like one for me. I haven't had a chance to go all the way thru everything, but something doesn't look/feel right?

    Enjoy, it is a beauty for sure!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Oregon Brookings State - KBOK - Cessna 182RG
    By DK8290 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 06-10-2007, 07:48 PM
  2. Buisiness Flight to Sturgiss, SD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Aprox 20 Pics
    By gaafanatic in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:37 AM
  3. SD ram compared to DDR ram
    By bradders in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 07-26-2003, 09:40 PM
  4. MPLS Problems, SD same issue....
    By ng572 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-19-2002, 12:53 PM
  5. sd
    By alrux in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 01-10-2002, 10:26 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules