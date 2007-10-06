Thread: KBKX Brookings, SD

With the elimination of commercial service to Brookings, this charter service is much more busy.
Piper Turbo Lance II
Thank You to Paul Craig for this fine looking aircraft!
With the elimination of commercial service to Brookings, this charter service is much more busy.
Piper Turbo Lance II
Thank You to Paul Craig for this fine looking aircraft!
Very nice airplane! Bet that is fun to fly
Hi Bob- You are correct, a very impressive looking aircraft, indeed! So much so, I downloaded, kept the Gray and Dark Blue textures! My question to you, any issues with performance? I can't get this download to climb out even at 800'/min! Power specs show that it's a 300HP Turbo, but it sure isn't flying like one for me. I haven't had a chance to go all the way thru everything, but something doesn't look/feel right?
Enjoy, it is a beauty for sure!
Rick
Bookmarks