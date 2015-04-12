This is for users of FS2002 with Arrcab2.4 installed for carrier landings.
This carrier is available as cv-63v4.zip in the FS2K scenery library.
Go to your Arrcab folder and locate the ArrestorCables.dat file.
Right click the .dat file and select "Open with" and "Notepad". (this assumes Win 10 is used, basically treat the .dat file like plain text).
Add the following to your list of carriers and Arrcab land-able surfaces:
[ZoneXX]
CarrierIdent=CVN-63 near Tokyo
FrontRightCornerLat=34.07133
FrontRightCornerLon=140.4175
FrontLeftCornerLat=34.071166
FrontLeftCornerLon=140.418
BackLeftCornerLat=34.07200
BackLeftCornerLon=140.418166
BackRightCornerLat=34.07200
BackRightCornerLon=140.417660
DeckAltInFeet=69.12
CableCatchZoneHeightInFeet=2.4
RunwayHeadingInDegreesMag=195
where XX is the next numbered zone in Arrcab. Save the .dat file and you're done.
I made the "trappable" surface pretty lenient since this is older FS2K scenery.
