Yellowknife is the capital and largest community in the Northwest Territories, Canada. It is on the northern shore of Great Slave Lake, about 400 km south of the Arctic Circle, on the west side of Yellowknife Bay near the outlet of the Yellowknife River.
Yellowknife and its surrounding water bodies were named after a local Dene tribe at one time known as the Copper Indians or Yellowknife Indians, today incorporated as the Yellowknives Dene First Nation, who traded tools made from copper deposits near the Arctic Coast. Its population, which is ethnically mixed, was 19,569 per the 2016 Canadian Census. Of the eleven official languages of the Northwest Territories, five are spoken in significant numbers in Yellowknife.
The Yellowknife settlement is considered to have been founded in 1934, after gold was found in the area, although commercial activity in the present-day waterfront area did not begin until 1936. Yellowknife quickly became the centre of economic activity in the NWT and was named the capital of the Northwest Territories in 1967. As gold production began to wane, Yellowknife shifted from being a mining town to a centre of government services in the 1980s. However, with the discovery of diamonds north of the city in 1991, this shift began to reverse. In recent years, tourism, transportation, and communications have also emerged as significant Yellowknife industries.
Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us on Saturday, August 29th at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our August 2020 fly-in where we will fly from Edmonton (CYEG) to Yellowknife (CYZF).
This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.
One lucky Canadian Xpress pilot will win:
• Any Real Flight Shop Product (Maximum $50.00 USD) from:
More information regarding this event including operational details, charts, optional add-on scenery and Canadian Xpress Model Sets can be viewed by visiting www.CanadianXpress.ca or by directly downloading our Fly-In document here.
See you all on Saturday the 29th!
