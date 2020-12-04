Thread: FSX acceleration Vickers Wellington WW2 bomber. Witchita - St. Lous

Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
Truly a classic! RW the only Boeing plant I ever visited was the Boeing-Vertol facility in Philly where they produced USMC CH-46s and Army CH-47s.
Michael
David - Check your regular email
Wow, I like the Vickers, that brown camo paint really looks nice on it!
Rick
Last edited by Downwind66; Today at 07:46 PM.
Bookmarks