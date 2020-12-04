Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: FSX acceleration Vickers Wellington WW2 bomber. Witchita - St. Lous

  1. Today, 05:52 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,323
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default FSX acceleration Vickers Wellington WW2 bomber. Witchita - St. Lous

    Just a little SLOW jaunt in a classic.

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 144.9 KB  ID: 220900

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 135.4 KB  ID: 220901

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 301.8 KB  ID: 220902

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 317.2 KB  ID: 220903

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 84.1 KB  ID: 220904

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 171.4 KB  ID: 220905

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 173.2 KB  ID: 220906

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:53 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,323
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 225.8 KB  ID: 220907

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 318.4 KB  ID: 220908

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 285.5 KB  ID: 220909

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 191.1 KB  ID: 220910

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 160.0 KB  ID: 220911

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 137.4 KB  ID: 220912

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 122.4 KB  ID: 220913
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:19 PM #3
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,690

    Default

    Truly a classic! RW the only Boeing plant I ever visited was the Boeing-Vertol facility in Philly where they produced USMC CH-46s and Army CH-47s.

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:36 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,323
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Rupert View Post
    Truly a classic! RW the only Boeing plant I ever visited was the Boeing-Vertol facility in Philly where they produced USMC CH-46s and Army CH-47s.

    Michael
    Never been in a Boeing plant. Did visit Douglas in Long Beach
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 07:41 PM #5
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,269

    Default

    David - Check your regular email

    Wow, I like the Vickers, that brown camo paint really looks nice on it!

    Rick
    Last edited by Downwind66; Today at 07:46 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. TEST FLIGHT - TFS 5.0 Vickers Wellington Mk 1A
    By ATAG Pattle in forum Military Flight Sims
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-12-2020, 05:29 PM
  2. Vickers Wellington !C
    By ColR1948 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-09-2019, 03:50 PM
  3. Lous' Challenge in a Beaver
    By wesl in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-11-2002, 10:21 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules