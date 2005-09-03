Hi all, its been 10 years or so since I hung out here regularly, mostly because after the disbanding of the ACES studio and no further development on MSFS, I rather moved on to other things. Never could get myself into brand X's product, so just kinda put all my stuff in the closet and walked away.
But, I've missed simming the whole time and am looking foward to getting back to it now that we've hopefully got a worthy successor.
Honestly don't know if any of you remember me at all (Only counting the ones who remember me in GOOD ways)... But I certainly see some of the same names are still here, so thats cool. Looking forward to participating again.
Bookmarks