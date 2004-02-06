Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 2004 NOCD patch start download?

    Rich Ace
    Default 2004 NOCD patch start download?

    I have had MS 2004 for years. I have the short cut that I down loaded, but can't remember where I got it. Going to loan my game to friend, I would like to gave him address to get the short cut, Where can I get it???

    Thanks
    Rich
    Billd
    https://flyawaysimulation.com/downlo...1-no-cd-patch/
    zswobbie1
    Here is the FS2004 9.1 update
    https://flyawaysimulation.com/downlo...04-update-v91/

    & the 9.1 patch
    https://flyawaysimulation.com/downlo...1-no-cd-patch/

    Run the 9.1 update first, Then replace the existing FS9 exe with the patch.
