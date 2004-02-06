Thread: 2004 NOCD patch start download?

I have had MS 2004 for years. I have the short cut that I down loaded, but can't remember where I got it. Going to loan my game to friend, I would like to gave him address to get the short cut, Where can I get it???
Thanks
Rich
Rich is always flying low and fast.
Here is the FS2004 9.1 update
https://flyawaysimulation.com/downlo...04-update-v91/
& the 9.1 patch
https://flyawaysimulation.com/downlo...1-no-cd-patch/
Run the 9.1 update first, Then replace the existing FS9 exe with the patch.
Robin
Cape Town, South Africa
