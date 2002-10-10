Thread: 747-800 Climb Rate?

Was watching a preview video where the guy was taking off in the 747-800 - sorry no link as it was via YT on the TV while using the exercise bike(!). However it looked at one stage the plane was climbing at +-9000 fpm and a cut to external view showed at an angle of nearly 45 degs.
Surely that can't be right, some brief Googling indicates a maximum climb rate of around 4000fpm if passenger comfort not an issue, otherwise 1500fpm. Does that mean we could be in for some disappointment where physics are concerned? Not sure which version of the sim the guy was testing, fairly recent upload so possibly the beta or "press" gold version.
Bookmarks