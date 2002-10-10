Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: 747-800 Climb Rate?

  Today, 09:06 AM
    Elvensmith
    May 2012
    Swindon UK
    Default 747-800 Climb Rate?

    Was watching a preview video where the guy was taking off in the 747-800 - sorry no link as it was via YT on the TV while using the exercise bike(!). However it looked at one stage the plane was climbing at +-9000 fpm and a cut to external view showed at an angle of nearly 45 degs.

    Surely that can't be right, some brief Googling indicates a maximum climb rate of around 4000fpm if passenger comfort not an issue, otherwise 1500fpm. Does that mean we could be in for some disappointment where physics are concerned? Not sure which version of the sim the guy was testing, fairly recent upload so possibly the beta or "press" gold version.
    Vern.
  Today, 09:30 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Jan 2012
    San Francisco, California
    From what I read in a number of forum posts elsewhere, there are a lot of "gamers" playing around and posting Youtube vids of their goofy flights pretending to be fighter jocks with the aircraft. Pay them no heed!
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
