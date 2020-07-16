Thread: Live traffic coarification

I've seen a lot of references to live AI in the new sim but I'm curious as to how far it goes. Mostly in regards to airlines.
If it doesn't violate an NDA, could somebody with pre-release experience please explain how it works? For example, if there's a Delta plane flying around in the sim, is there a real world counterpart flying around the same place? Are real airlines even present in the sim?
Or is it only when flying online that you see other online players? None of the videos I've found on YouTube have shown it in detail.
