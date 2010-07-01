Ok.
I have a friend who lives just north of Murphy, NC, and cable internet is not available; nor is satellite access. The only way he can get internet is by tethering his phone to his desktop or laptop. Not exactly optimum situation, and he has no idea when internet might be available.
So, he had a PC system built. I suggested to him that he have the guy who built his PC - download/install P3DV5 onto his system, as the guy does have cable internet access. Now granted, he would have to take the PC system back to the guy to download major updates, etc..., but it is a workaround at least.
He is wondering if his PC will run P3DV5. I am guessing you guys can answer that question!
Here is what he's got:
Intel® Core™ i7-960 Processor
Nvidia GTX 1650 Super
1TB SSD drive
12gb DDR Ram
What do you think? If he can get P3DV5 installed, does his system have the capability to run smooth enough? Thanks.
