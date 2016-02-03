One of the things that really interested me with Simbitworld's 'A Pilot's Life' was that it would generate a schedule for you so you didn't have to worry about deciding where you wanted to fly next, and and so you could explore airports that you normally wouldn't fly to. Such is the case today as we fly from Las Vegas to Rockford, which is about 90 miles west of Chicago. Since I was "hired" by Allegiant, I'll be doing a lot of flying out of Las Vegas, so I thought FSDreamTeam's KLAS scenery would be a good investment, and I wasn't wrong.

Click image for larger version.  Name: AAY26_1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 321.7 KB  ID: 220860

Loading up at Gate A12 and getting ready for our 2:55pm departure

Click image for larger version.  Name: AAY26_2.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 295.1 KB  ID: 220861

Pushing back a few minutes early which is never a bad thing

Click image for larger version.  Name: AAY26_3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 447.3 KB  ID: 220862

Climbing off of 8L leaving all of the bad decisions everyone made in Vegas behind

Click image for larger version.  Name: AAY26_4.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 242.9 KB  ID: 220863

FO's view of the Colorado River as we continue the climb

Click image for larger version.  Name: AAY26_5.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 291.2 KB  ID: 220864

Cruising at FL350 as we pass over Colorado

Click image for larger version.  Name: AAY26_6.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 245.1 KB  ID: 220865

Passing Omaha, Nebraska

Click image for larger version.  Name: AAY26_7.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 156.3 KB  ID: 220866

Descending over a cloudy Illinois

Click image for larger version.  Name: AAY26_8.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 194.4 KB  ID: 220867

Cloudy and bumpy arrival tonight

Click image for larger version.  Name: AAY26_9.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 351.6 KB  ID: 220868

On final for runway 25. The dusk arrival didn't disappoint

Click image for larger version.  Name: AAY26_10.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 178.8 KB  ID: 220871

After a bumpy approach and an even bumpier landing, I have a feeling these folks will be flying Southwest or United on their next trip to the Chicago area

Thanks for viewing!