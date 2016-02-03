One of the things that really interested me with Simbitworld's 'A Pilot's Life' was that it would generate a schedule for you so you didn't have to worry about deciding where you wanted to fly next, and and so you could explore airports that you normally wouldn't fly to. Such is the case today as we fly from Las Vegas to Rockford, which is about 90 miles west of Chicago. Since I was "hired" by Allegiant, I'll be doing a lot of flying out of Las Vegas, so I thought FSDreamTeam's KLAS scenery would be a good investment, and I wasn't wrong.
Loading up at Gate A12 and getting ready for our 2:55pm departure
Pushing back a few minutes early which is never a bad thing
Climbing off of 8L leaving all of the bad decisions everyone made in Vegas behind
FO's view of the Colorado River as we continue the climb
Cruising at FL350 as we pass over Colorado
Passing Omaha, Nebraska
Descending over a cloudy Illinois
Cloudy and bumpy arrival tonight
On final for runway 25. The dusk arrival didn't disappoint
After a bumpy approach and an even bumpier landing, I have a feeling these folks will be flying Southwest or United on their next trip to the Chicago area
Thanks for viewing!
