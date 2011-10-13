Thread: OS Version and Build requirements

For those of you not running Windows 10 version 1909 (19H2) build 18362.0 or higher, you should upgrade. The latest upgrade to Windows 10, is version 2004 (20H1) Build 19041.450. It was released the end of May 2020 with the latest revision 8/11/20.
Background:
When I originally preordered the premium edition from my Microsoft account, it listed the OS requirements as "Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher". Mine was 18362.959, so I figured it was ok.
During the transaction a popup said none of my systems are compatible, (My MS account page lists all my computers). My desktop is well qualified so I was thrown for a loop.
After posting my dilemma on this forum I was made aware that I need version 1909 or higher. The version was not stated on the preorder website, only the Build number 18362.0 or higher. The version number IS on the Windows Central website which I didn’t see.
It would have saved me hours of time and frustration had the preorder page listed BOTH the version and the build.
Hope this clarifies the issue for any others who may be confused.
And thanks to this forum for pointing me in the right direction.
Intel Core i7-7700K, 4400 MHz (44 x 100)
32G DDR4 2400 2OZ
MSI GTX 1080 Armor OC (MS-V336) 8G VRAM
1T SSD
3T HD
