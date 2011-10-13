Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: OS Version and Build requirements

  1. Today, 03:16 PM #1
    Vflyer
    Vflyer is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    7

    Default OS Version and Build requirements


    For those of you not running Windows 10 version 1909 (19H2) build 18362.0 or higher, you should upgrade. The latest upgrade to Windows 10, is version 2004 (20H1) Build 19041.450. It was released the end of May 2020 with the latest revision 8/11/20.


    Background:
    When I originally preordered the premium edition from my Microsoft account, it listed the OS requirements as "Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher". Mine was 18362.959, so I figured it was ok. Click image for larger version.  Name: preorder page.JPG  Views: 4  Size: 52.0 KB  ID: 220869

    During the transaction a popup said none of my systems are compatible, (My MS account page lists all my computers). My desktop is well qualified so I was thrown for a loop.

    After posting my dilemma on this forum I was made aware that I need version 1909 or higher. The version was not stated on the preorder website, only the Build number 18362.0 or higher. The version number IS on the Windows Central website which I didn’t see.
    Click image for larger version.  Name: Microsoft-Flight-Simulator-PC-Requirements.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 64.2 KB  ID: 220870

    It would have saved me hours of time and frustration had the preorder page listed BOTH the version and the build.

    Hope this clarifies the issue for any others who may be confused.

    And thanks to this forum for pointing me in the right direction.




    Intel Core i7-7700K, 4400 MHz (44 x 100)
    32G DDR4 2400 2OZ
    MSI GTX 1080 Armor OC (MS-V336) 8G VRAM
    1T SSD
    3T HD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:23 PM #2
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,483
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default

    But arent the new build/versions updated automatically? mine did one yesterday, guess it was the 20H1
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:48 PM #3
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    215

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kapitan View Post
    But arent the new build/versions updated automatically?
    Yes, as long as you’ve got automatic updates turned on. Not everyone does (I didn’t used to have it on)

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Reinstalling fs9 with new OS version
    By eytan in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-20-2013, 09:54 PM
  2. Built a new PC and need advice on OS and installing FSX
    By bryanshayle in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-13-2011, 03:36 PM
  3. 64 bit OS vs. 32 bit OS
    By jring2 in forum FSX
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 06-04-2009, 01:26 PM
  4. Build 40 - Build 43: issues with new taxiways/paths
    By odog1999 in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-29-2005, 12:34 PM
  5. AFW v3 Build 176 Error and Build 177 Posted
    By thiscox in forum Airport for Windows Support
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-07-2003, 03:09 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules