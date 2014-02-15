Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Trying to design a Cessna 6 Pack Instrument Pop Up Panel

  Today, 02:55 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default Trying to design a Cessna 6 Pack Instrument Pop Up Panel

    Hi all,

    I've gotten this far and I'm trying to get a little guidance. I managed to get the instruments centered in the window. However, I can get the window to shrink around the instruments properly or the instruments to fill the window properly. When I change the windowsize_ratio the instruments shrike along with it.

    When I try to increase the instrument sizes to fit the window, then I run into a coordinate problem. The instruments enlarge but start overlapping each other. I'm sure there has to be a way to change those numbers (ratio problem) to do this properly. Unfortunately I have not done math like this in a while!

    Any suggestions?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 Pack.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 127.3 KB  ID: 220859

    [Window09]
    size_mm=456,378
    windowsize_ratio=0.2
    position = 8
    //BACKGROUND_COLOR=0,0,0
    Visible = 0
    ident = 14991
    zorder = 4

    gauge00=Cessna172!Airspeed, 105,107, 78, 78
    gauge01=CessnaWAlpha!Attitude_Alpha, 186,107, 78, 78
    gauge02=Cessna!Altimeter, 266,107, 79, 79
    gauge03=Cessna!Turn_Indicator, 105,187, 78, 78
    gauge04=Cessna!Heading_Indicator, 186,187, 81, 81
    gauge05=Cessna!Vertical_Speed, 266,187, 79, 79
  Today, 03:40 PM #2
    PhantomTweak's Avatar
    PhantomTweak
    Default

    OK, I'll try to help if I can.
    First, you can get rid of windowsize_ratio=0.2.
    When size_mm= is specified, it's disregarded. So, the size ratio line is just a space taker.

    What you need to do, is to change the gauge00=Cessna172!Airspeed, 105,107, 78, 78 size of the gauges themselves, here indicated with red. Obviously, this can cause overlap troubles. Just move the gauges within the window, the numbers NOT in red, until they don't overlap one another. You need to do this for all the gauges.

    There is obviously math that can be done to figure out how big to make each gauge so that they all will fit inside the window you've specified. Remember, each gauge actually takes up a square, as specified by the numbers in red. In this example, each square is measured in millimeters, unless you specify the background is 1024X768, in which case they are in pixels.

    The best way I, personally, have found is to creat the background the sie I want, then start populating it. Start at gauge00=Cessna172!Airspeed, 105,107, 78, 78 something more like 5, 5, or 10,10. That will place the first gauge in the upper left corner, with a little spare to be safe.
    Once you've got it placed, change the 78,78 until it's usable. However big you make it, the move the next gauge over that far, plus a little spare. For example, let's say, to make life easy on me, that you need to make the 78, 78 a 100, 100. then the next gauge would be placed at 105,105, and again, made 100,100 big.
    Rinse, repeat.

    Remember, the numbers I used were simply convenient. They may have NO relation to reality. Other than where to place the first gauge. 5, 5, is a nice, easy starting point.

    Hope this is some, small, help. I with you good fortune!
  Today, 04:10 PM #3
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by PhantomTweak View Post
    OK, I'll try to help if I can.
    First, you can get rid of windowsize_ratio=0.2.
    When size_mm= is specified, it's disregarded. So, the size ratio line is just a space taker.

    What you need to do, is to change the gauge00=Cessna172!Airspeed, 105,107, 78, 78 size of the gauges themselves, here indicated with red. Obviously, this can cause overlap troubles. Just move the gauges within the window, the numbers NOT in red, until they don't overlap one another. You need to do this for all the gauges.

    There is obviously math that can be done to figure out how big to make each gauge so that they all will fit inside the window you've specified. Remember, each gauge actually takes up a square, as specified by the numbers in red. In this example, each square is measured in millimeters, unless you specify the background is 1024X768, in which case they are in pixels.

    The best way I, personally, have found is to creat the background the sie I want, then start populating it. Start at gauge00=Cessna172!Airspeed, 105,107, 78, 78 something more like 5, 5, or 10,10. That will place the first gauge in the upper left corner, with a little spare to be safe.
    Once you've got it placed, change the 78,78 until it's usable. However big you make it, the move the next gauge over that far, plus a little spare. For example, let's say, to make life easy on me, that you need to make the 78, 78 a 100, 100. then the next gauge would be placed at 105,105, and again, made 100,100 big.
    Rinse, repeat.

    Remember, the numbers I used were simply convenient. They may have NO relation to reality. Other than where to place the first gauge. 5, 5, is a nice, easy starting point.

    Hope this is some, small, help. I with you good fortune!
    Patâ˜º
    If I understand you correctly the key is to move the instruments with in the window first and then start increasing the size of them as the last step until they fit properly.

    Sounds like a plan.

    Appreciated Pat and than you for your service. USAF here 8 years.
