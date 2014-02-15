Thread: Trying to design a Cessna 6 Pack Instrument Pop Up Panel

OK, I'll try to help if I can.
First, you can get rid of windowsize_ratio=0.2.
When size_mm= is specified, it's disregarded. So, the size ratio line is just a space taker.
What you need to do, is to change the gauge00=Cessna
172!Airspeed, 105,107, 78, 78
size of the gauges themselves, here indicated with red. Obviously, this can cause overlap troubles. Just move the gauges within the window, the numbers NOT in red, until they don't overlap one another. You need to do this for all the gauges.
There is obviously math that can be done to figure out how big to make each gauge so that they all will fit inside the window you've specified. Remember, each gauge actually takes up a square, as specified by the numbers in red. In this example, each square is measured in millimeters, unless you specify the background is 1024X768, in which case they are in pixels.
The best way I, personally, have found is to creat the background the sie I want, then start populating it. Start at gauge00=Cessna
172!Airspeed, 105,107,
78, 78 something more like 5, 5, or 10,10. That will place the first gauge in the upper left corner, with a little spare to be safe.
Once you've got it placed, change the 78,78 until it's usable. However big you make it, the move the next gauge over that far, plus a little spare. For example, let's say, to make life easy on me, that you need to make the 78, 78 a 100, 100. then the next gauge would be placed at 105,105, and again, made 100,100 big.
Rinse, repeat.
Remember, the numbers I used were simply convenient. They may have NO relation to reality. Other than where to place the first gauge. 5, 5, is a nice, easy starting point.
Hope this is some, small, help. I with you good fortune!
Patâ˜º
