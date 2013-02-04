Boeing 737 Complete set of aircraft pilot's manuals.
Useful for those embarking on a type rating course or a flight simulator pilot looking for a hard copy of the following;
Contents:
Boeing 737 Quick Reference Handbook (QRH)
Boeing 737 Flight Crew Operations Manual Volume 1 (FCOM Vol. 1)
Boeing 737 Flight Crew Operations Manual Volume 2 (FCOM Vol. 2)
Boeing 737 600/700/800/900 Flight Crew Training Manual (FCTM)
Boeing Hold-all.
Used sparingly for a type rating course in 2019 with Boeing in London Gatwick.
Email [email protected] for more details.
Will consider selling separately.
