Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Liveries & Realism 2020

  1. Today, 10:04 AM #1
    hamiltonman
    hamiltonman is offline Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2006
    Location
    CT, USA
    Posts
    134

    Question Liveries & Realism 2020

    The visual realism of the new FS 2020 is awesome however so far I see little or nothing re: real airline liveries. As I recall from years past I was able to add numerous Liveries with flight schedules from a site PAI (?) . A fair amount of the realistic experience will be missing if when arriving at Heathrow or Toronto there were no British Airways or Air Canada etc..I did read some reference to Microsoft needing to have rights to the use of airline liveries. How was it that the PAI outfit was able to provide those in FSX ? I understand that private Airport or Airplane creators could and may provide liveries as part of a purchase. The large selection of PAI's were free as I recall. Been some time since I've used FSX so I've been out of the loop. Planning on jumping in with FS 2020 and purchasing a new desktop rig.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:44 AM #2
    dogdish
    dogdish is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Posts
    870

    Default

    If Microsoft used real airline liveries, they would have to license logos, trademarks, etc. from the airlines. This would have to be passed on to the users, making the sim more expensive.

    I have a feeling Microsoft will probably use the built in Marketplace to sell real liveries for 99 cents or something.

    Look for third party sellers like JustFlight to sell AI programs with all the real liveries you could ever want.

    Their is a interview with Asobo saying that end users will be able to create liveries, so there you go.
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How far are they planning on taking the realism in FS 2020?
    By Jibroni in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 02-22-2020, 01:14 PM
  2. FSX Realism 2017 Emirates A380 Landing & Takeoff Manchester Airport
    By farouk120 in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-13-2017, 01:59 PM
  3. Fsx Realism PMDG Oman Air Boeing B737-800 Soft Landing At Abu Dhabi Intl Fsx Realism
    By airsangel in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 02-10-2012, 12:28 AM
  4. Realism & Settings Question
    By Plus24 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 02-20-2009, 11:35 PM
  5. New User! FS9 Scenery & Realism Recommended add-ons please...
    By Thunderbird8 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-14-2007, 11:11 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules