Thread: Liveries & Realism 2020

If Microsoft used real airline liveries, they would have to license logos, trademarks, etc. from the airlines. This would have to be passed on to the users, making the sim more expensive.
I have a feeling Microsoft will probably use the built in Marketplace to sell real liveries for 99 cents or something.
Look for third party sellers like JustFlight to sell AI programs with all the real liveries you could ever want.
Their is a interview with Asobo saying that end users will be able to create liveries, so there you go.
