Thread: Vectoring & Flight Following

You used the built-in ATC for flying a flight plan????????
Man you have a patience of steel.
I cant stand fsx atc endless repetition of
"Call-sign...radar contact, alt 29.92"
"Call-sign...proceed to xxx as filed"
They could have chosen some real aviation response to these most repeated phrases by atc, just changing the call-sign, alt setting to text-to-speech, but No!! they chose a phrasing that is never replicated in real life. Totally fake and unjustified
Also if you use FSX ATC you will be overwhelmed by contacts in cruise flight in a way it doesnt allow you to do other relevant tasks. Even if you had a co-pilot, atc is constantly at you because the messages are triggered each time you enter a new air section. In real life atc is not bothering with stupid repetitions of "alt 29.92" twenty times per minute!
Last edited by Kapitan; Today at 10:20 AM.
Kapitan
Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
