Thread: Navigation - 4L at Logan

I'm still scratching my head about this one.
I would be very happy to hear ideas on approaching that runway.
4L at Logan was my first experience with this kind of beast.
I'm going to hold off on the details. I'm not being lazy - I just don't want to vector you off thinking about my shortcomings. I would like to hear how an experienced pilot (Sim or real) would approach and land on that runway.
So if you have a few minutes, and are willing to help, it would be better if you took your own shot at it. Then let's talk.
And btw, if you don't have any issues with it, as in "wtf is that guy bitchin' about," that is a legit data point for me. Then I will know I have further to go than I thought I did. :-)
Thanks in advance.
