im sorry if it was reposted or someone asked before. i have searched in this forum got some few threads regarding my problem, tried it but no luck, the problem still there
A little bit introduction in here.
So im just trying to get AI flight freeware, from WoAI, AIG AIM, till AIFP.
WoAI its worked the best but since no update till now so tried to looking for another freeware. AIG AIM is not working in my FSX:SE i dont know how, still waiting an answer from the developer.
and now i tried AIFP since it said compatible with FSX.
So im using AIFP ver 3.3.1.2. with AI based model downloaded from FLAI and Flight planner zip from AIG AIM.
currently i tried AirAsia FP which mostly operated from WMKK.
i just load the flight plan file to AIFP, installed the missing aircraft and compile the bgl file after i finished installation to scenery/world/scenery folder..
when i checked it there no AI flight shows in the WMKK even i set the time as per AIFP time table.
so i tried to looked what is my problem after all.
here is what i get when i tried to "traffic and parking analyzer"
attached the log file but i highlighted the sentence that makes me curious and i wondered why the AI FP is not showing in selected airport
Temp AirASIA AIG FP bgl.txt
Code:
The following aircraft are not installed for FSX on this system or their required parking radius could not be determined. This will affect the parking utilization analysis.
then i coming with the question:
1: The following aircraft are not installed for FSX on this system
first of all i thought its because the following aircraft is under FS9 which i never downloaded before but when i tried to convert it using bulk traffic > convert FS9 Traffic file to FSX. i couldnt find any FS9 traffic file in the box.
then what is the meaning of this sentence? is it because i have downloaded from AIG AIM its only apply for P3Dv5 or higher?
2) their required parking radius could not be determined. This will affect the parking utilization analysis.
when i tried to load the FP file, i have notification that mentioned "no parking radius find in this FP file"
then i tried to looked the manual if its we can adjust/setting the parking radius itself. and i got this phares
but when tried to enter random number i got this notification
Code:
Peaks & Conflicts / Peak Parking Requirements at Selected Airport – Select an
airport to enable main menu item. A small dialog allows you to enter one or more
(separated by commas), or all, parking codes, select all or a specific parking type,
and specify the parking radius range of interest (or none). If you select a specific
parking type, a list indicating the maximum number of parking spots of the selected
type required for each airline parking code is generated. Otherwise (i.e., selected
parking type is “All”), the generated list will show the maximum number of parking
spots of each required type needed to accommodate the specified parking codes
collectively. In either case, up to three time periods during which the peak
requirement applies will be shown.
and when i tried to looked the "traffic and parking analyser" the parking category is there but it doesnt show in the graph
is because no traffic radius so the aircraft didnt show in the gate?
last but not least when i checked the depart and arrival time line the aircraft is there but when i try to looked in my FSX there is no AirAsia aircraft in my "aircraft" view only the default aircraft
Once again, sorry if my question was asked before, if anyone found the solution for my issue on old thread kindly let me know so i could refer to those thread..
Hope someone can help me to answer it
Thanks
*PS: i tried to asked it on the https://www.fsdeveloper.com/ but my account is still under review so i cant create new post on it
