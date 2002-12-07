Thread: Where to purchase?

When I go to the Microsoft web site to preorder FS2020 sometimes it displays a window stating that it has detected I am in Australia and gives me the option to remain in the USA part of the website or go to the Australian part.As it will be a download is there any difference where I purchase it from and download from?I have just views some Youtube videos from a chap who lives in the Central Coast on NSW (state) and I could not get over the detail. He pointed out things like the local social club which he claimed looks just like it real one and the bridge was in two parts (one for each direction) and the cars drive on the left side of the road as they do here yet this scenery is not enhanced. The only thing he said wasn't quite true was the height of the trees which show higher than they really are but did not complain and I certainly wouldn't either.But he did make one complaint about that arrow with the distance from the airport he departed from (shown in the image just above the bridge) and stated that it annoyed him and he couldn't work out how to get rid of it. Does anyone know?I can't wait to get my hands on this.