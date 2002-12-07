Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Where to purchase?

  Today, 07:27 PM #1
    jparnold
    jparnold
    Default Where to purchase?

    When I go to the Microsoft web site to preorder FS2020 sometimes it displays a window stating that it has detected I am in Australia and gives me the option to remain in the USA part of the website or go to the Australian part.
    As it will be a download is there any difference where I purchase it from and download from?

    I have just views some Youtube videos from a chap who lives in the Central Coast on NSW (state) and I could not get over the detail. He pointed out things like the local social club which he claimed looks just like it real one and the bridge was in two parts (one for each direction) and the cars drive on the left side of the road as they do here yet this scenery is not enhanced. The only thing he said wasn't quite true was the height of the trees which show higher than they really are but did not complain and I certainly wouldn't either.

    But he did make one complaint about that arrow with the distance from the airport he departed from (shown in the image just above the bridge) and stated that it annoyed him and he couldn't work out how to get rid of it. Does anyone know?

    I can't wait to get my hands on this.

  Today, 07:39 PM #2
    Kapitan
    Kapitan
    Default

    Tuesday we'll know, dont worry now
    must be "user navigation tips" enabled
    in settings.

    Im in Brazil and it too redirect
    my purchase to microsoft Brazil, which I quite liked because the price conversion was
    cheaper at the current exchange rate.
  Today, 07:43 PM #3
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Default

    I think you need to click on Australia when the website detects it, that way you will be charged in Australian dollars rather than US dollars.
    I seem to think I had a similar message when I ordered it (except it said UK)

    As for the arrows I can’t really comment, but I wouldn’t worry about it


  Today, 07:54 PM #4
    FrankR409
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jparnold View Post
    When I go to the Microsoft web site to preorder FS2020 sometimes it displays a window stating that it has detected I am in Australia and gives me the option to remain in the USA part of the website or go to the Australian part.
    As it will be a download is there any difference where I purchase it from and download from?

    I have just views some Youtube videos from a chap who lives in the Central Coast on NSW (state) and I could not get over the detail. He pointed out things like the local social club which he claimed looks just like it real one and the bridge was in two parts (one for each direction) and the cars drive on the left side of the road as they do here yet this scenery is not enhanced. The only thing he said wasn't quite true was the height of the trees which show higher than they really are but did not complain and I certainly wouldn't either.

    But he did make one complaint about that arrow with the distance from the airport he departed from (shown in the image just above the bridge) and stated that it annoyed him and he couldn't work out how to get rid of it. Does anyone know?

    I can't wait to get my hands on this.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: newcastle.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 88.9 KB  ID: 220841
    He was having his co-pilot do his check lists for him. It had something to do with waiting to do something before he entered the runway a\Nd he didn’t do it, so it didn’t get checked off the list. It left that ugly marker on his screen.
  Today, 07:54 PM #5
    jparnold
    jparnold
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kapitan View Post
    Im in Brazil and it too redirect
    my purchase to microsoft Brazil, which I quite liked because the price conversion was
    cheaper at the current exchange rate.
    You are lucky as it doesn't seem to work that way here in Australia. Taking currently conversion rates it would be 15% cheaper to buy at the US price than the Australian price and I prefer to save.

    "He was having his co-pilot do his check lists for him. It had something to do with waiting to do something before he entered the runway a\Nd he didn’t do it, so it didn’t get checked off the list. It left that ugly marker on his screen. "

    I must (try to) remember that and maybe post something to him on Youtube.
