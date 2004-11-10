Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Yes, I uninstalled the other flightsim

  1. Today, 03:09 PM #1
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,475
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default Yes, I uninstalled the other flightsim

    As soon as the release date last month was announced, and following massive videos from youtubers showing its features, i posted thoughts about uninstalling the current flightsim (be it P3dv4, P3dv5, Xp11 or Fsx whichever you use). With all its paywares and enhancements through a decade.

    At first I decided not to uninstall so I could still fly until the release date. But that didn't happen.
    Every time I pressed the exe file to make a flight....the dream of a much better sim a few weeks away, naaa...closed the sim, Im not in the mood for flying with my mind set in the new one.

    All those settings, tweaks, control shortcuts...want to prepare my mind for a fresh start.
    I was happy, felt better, besides it freed nearly 300gb of space. Aug 18th will be the first day of a new flightsim era
    And enough of those teasers, reviews and videos showing MSFS2020

    With 4 days to go, will soon be flying myself and taking videos that i will send to my non-flightsim relatives and friends, who despite the frenzy dont even know such a flightsim exists
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:14 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    212

    Default

    Way to go

    I’ve been using the Alpha/Beta since February but I still have XP11, P3D & FSX installed, although I haven’t really used any of them for months (only FSX to compare)

    Looking forward to Tuesday as I’m sure many of us are

    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 03:46 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:41 PM #3
    kingnorris's Avatar
    kingnorris
    kingnorris is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Las Vegas, Nv, USA.
    Posts
    4,432
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kapitan View Post
    As soon as the release date last month was announced, and following massive videos from youtubers showing its features, i posted thoughts about uninstalling the current flightsim (be it P3dv4, P3dv5, Xp11 or Fsx whichever you use). With all its paywares and enhancements through a decade.

    At first I decided not to uninstall so I could still fly until the release date. But that didn't happen.
    Every time I pressed the exe file to make a flight....the dream of a much better sim a few weeks away, naaa...closed the sim, Im not in the mood for flying with my mind set in the new one.

    All those settings, tweaks, control shortcuts...want to prepare my mind for a fresh start.
    I was happy, felt better, besides it freed nearly 300gb of space. Aug 18th will be the first day of a new flightsim era
    And enough of those teasers, reviews and videos showing MSFS2020

    With 4 days to go, will soon be flying myself and taking videos that i will send to my non-flightsim relatives and friends, who despite the frenzy dont even know such a flightsim exists
    Um, yay you?

    Considering I waited 3 years after FSX was released before I finally purchased it, I’m not doing anything of the sort.

    New games usually come out with bugs/issues until a patch or two. (SP 1 and 2, anybody??) plus, flying default non-airlines, Generic airports, etc just isn’t my thing. I have way too many cool ass addons in FSX to just give them up like that. Not to mention I still use W7 and don’t feel like upgrading to 10 right now, and dealing with those issues as well.

    So while the vids on YouTube look great, I’m a patient guy.
    Last edited by kingnorris; Today at 03:43 PM.
    Dell XPS X8300 Intel core i7-2600(3.4 GHZ,8 MB Cache) 8 GB memory 1.5 TB HDD 2 GB Nvidia 1050 ti graphics card Windows 7
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 03:53 PM #4
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,475
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default

    i got my FSX copy in 2006, as soon as released, and ported all my Fs2004 planes to it without problems, just minor changes in the panel.cfg in some cases. Inwas a developper of some freewares in fs9 but with the new xml coding stopped.

    Never went back to FS2004, and that has been since FS95, the first payable version.
    Surely fixes will be needed, but thats part of the fun, going thru them, searching for clues and in the meantime fly in areas or planes where thise fixes arent needed.

    Strange you need to stick to Win10 since its a free upgrade.
    I customize my Windows10 and dont let it think for
    itself in the same way as previous versions.
    And if a program is not 64bit, its old and i dont needed it, with better alternatives
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Uninstalled ACOF months ago - reinstall problematic
    By Guelph2002 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-29-2004, 05:08 PM
  2. Fs9 patch uninstalled ; windows says installed !
    By Gerard in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-11-2004, 07:52 AM
  3. So much for FS2004- I JUST UNINSTALLED IT!
    By DreamFleet1 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 07-26-2003, 09:24 AM
  4. Yes Yes Yes............
    By duquep in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 12-05-2002, 09:21 PM
  5. Uninstalled addon airport - huge white spaces remain
    By northridge in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-05-2002, 01:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules