Thread: Yes, I uninstalled the other flightsim

As soon as the release date last month was announced, and following massive videos from youtubers showing its features, i posted thoughts about uninstalling the current flightsim (be it P3dv4, P3dv5, Xp11 or Fsx whichever you use). With all its paywares and enhancements through a decade.



At first I decided not to uninstall so I could still fly until the release date. But that didn't happen.

Every time I pressed the exe file to make a flight....the dream of a much better sim a few weeks away, naaa...closed the sim, Im not in the mood for flying with my mind set in the new one.



All those settings, tweaks, control shortcuts...want to prepare my mind for a fresh start.

I was happy, felt better, besides it freed nearly 300gb of space. Aug 18th will be the first day of a new flightsim era

And enough of those teasers, reviews and videos showing MSFS2020



With 4 days to go, will soon be flying myself and taking videos that i will send to my non-flightsim relatives and friends, who despite the frenzy dont even know such a flightsim exists