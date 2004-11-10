Thread: Yes, I uninstalled the other flightsim

Um, yay you?
Originally Posted by Kapitan
As soon as the release date last month was announced, and following massive videos from youtubers showing its features, i posted thoughts about uninstalling the current flightsim (be it P3dv4, P3dv5, Xp11 or Fsx whichever you use). With all its paywares and enhancements through a decade.
At first I decided not to uninstall so I could still fly until the release date. But that didn't happen.
Every time I pressed the exe file to make a flight....the dream of a much better sim a few weeks away, naaa...closed the sim, Im not in the mood for flying with my mind set in the new one.
All those settings, tweaks, control shortcuts...want to prepare my mind for a fresh start.
I was happy, felt better, besides it freed nearly 300gb of space. Aug 18th will be the first day of a new flightsim era
And enough of those teasers, reviews and videos showing MSFS2020
With 4 days to go, will soon be flying myself and taking videos that i will send to my non-flightsim relatives and friends, who despite the frenzy dont even know such a flightsim exists
Considering I waited 3 years after FSX was released before I finally purchased it, I’m not doing anything of the sort.
New games usually come out with bugs/issues until a patch or two. (SP 1 and 2, anybody??) plus, flying default non-airlines, Generic airports, etc just isn’t my thing. I have way too many cool ass addons in FSX to just give them up like that. Not to mention I still use W7 and don’t feel like upgrading to 10 right now, and dealing with those issues as well.
So while the vids on YouTube look great, I’m a patient guy.
