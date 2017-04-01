Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MS/Asobo Interview — Developer Q&A Twitch Series: Top Community Questions

    MS/Asobo Interview — Developer Q&A Twitch Series: Top Community Questions

    An hour-long livestream interview with the devs answering questions from the community. Enjoy.

    https://youtu.be/GM4fVwsEdaw


    

    All I heard in entire video was @ 47:26 (Freeware modding)

    Quote Originally Posted by Martial Bossard
    People can do liveries
    EXCELLENT!
