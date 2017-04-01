Thread: MS/Asobo Interview — Developer Q&A Twitch Series: Top Community Questions

An hour-long livestream interview with the devs answering questions from the community. Enjoy.
https://youtu.be/GM4fVwsEdaw
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
An hour-long livestream interview with the devs answering questions from the community. Enjoy.
https://youtu.be/GM4fVwsEdaw
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
All I heard in entire video was @ 47:26 (Freeware modding)
EXCELLENT!Originally Posted by Martial Bossard
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
Bookmarks