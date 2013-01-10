As I have done my research, a large part of it consists of following customer satisfaction reviews. Logitech does not garner any warm and fuzzies when it comes to setup and product support... actually even their current sales woes are a major concern.
If anyone can suggest alternative control bundles that are somewhat close in price point as well as realism, not to mention durability I would be forever grateful. I understand that I may need to take it to the next cost tier and as long as its not an astronomical increase, I would definitely be interested in hearing your recommendations.
thanks
I have ZERO flight experience. TOTAL newbie. But, my goal is to build a pit. MS FS 2020 Ultimate already pre-ordered. I am jumping in with 2 feet to satisfy my life long desire but inability to fly. Go big or go home! If this goes well, i may follow my dream to actually fly.... there is still time.
