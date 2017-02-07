Hi Guys,
Im selling my flighdeck.
Its a Professional hobby 737NG flight deck (work in progress flight deck), includes all the switches and rotaries, MIB board and 2 small format monitors LCD VGA/DVI for the MFU PFU’s Has room for the Landing gear, and MCP/EFIS combo. 90% OF LIGHTS WORK. All equipment works also Drivers available and downloadable at CPflight.
Sold as a set!!!
See pictures:
This is a once of a lifetime sale: PIC/FO Side Flightdeck + Pedestal equipment
* 1x CP Flight MCP
* 2x CP flight EFIS
* 2x CP Flight VHF/COM
* 2x CP Flight NAV
* 1x CP Flight ATC
* 1x CP Flight ADF
* 1x CP Flight TRIM UNIT
* 1x CP Flight MIP Connection board
* 1x Fly Engravity CDU v1
* 1x Fly Engravity Landing Gear ASSY
1x Flightdeck OpenSIM Value for this station is approximately 500-800 EURO (switches, buttons, lights, monitors, laser cutting etc.) Boeing 737-Cockpit PIC and FO stations. A special deal is that everything is bought in one set, the Flightdeck (PIC / FO) itself, MIP and monitors are included as a bonus.
Images: https://www.marktplaats.nl/plaats/m1...viousPage=home
Total description of the pricing of the set:
737NG-800 Boeing Flight deck NEW 5500 Euro
Selling Price 3000 Euro
Reason for selling is that im currently building a Cessna 172 and have no room for the Boeing flight deck anymore.
Mike Horsten
Bingerden 22, 8219AW Lelystad The Netherlands.
For more details and shipping info contact me via mail [email protected]
