Short story: I'm looking to put an IFR flight plan into Wellington New Zealand (NZWN). Most arrivals are on runway 34. The AIP approach plate tells me that I should go through UMAGA and BUTIN during the descent on the ILS.
UMAGA and BUTIN are don't appear but I can manually add a waypoint with the appropriate Long/Lat figures to match these positions.
AIP New Zealand has a list of all such points (YAH), but they don't seem to match up inside the SIM. These two points are:
UMAGA 412954.6337S 1744743.1184E
BUTIN 412754.7114S 1744751.2305E
According to the SIM runway 34 Long/Lat is:
S41° 20' 7.59",E174° 48' 22.75"
If I add UMAGA and BUTIN in as below the points are no longer in NZ airspace. Any ideas:
UMAGA S41° 29' 54.63",E174° 47' 43.11"
BUTIN S41° 27' 54.71",E174° 47' 51.23"
AIP New Zealand : http://www.aip.net.nz/Home.aspx
AIP reporting points : http://www.aip.net.nz/pdf/NZANR_Part...nts_(ICAO).pdf
AIP NZWN approach : http://www.aip.net.nz/pdf/NZWN_41.1_41.2.pdf
