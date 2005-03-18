Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Durango

  #1
    Jim Robinson
    I guess I always assumed there was one airport in Durango, Colorado, that'd be KDRO, but the other day I did a flight from KDRO to KAPA, departing from a 5-min photoreal I'd made prior to the flight. Naturally I wanted to do a flyover to see how my photoreal looked and in the process I caught another airport out of the corner of my eye which turned out to be 00C, Animas Airpark. KDRO and 00C are both parts of the FTX Global freewrae airports BTW so both are nicely done. After arriving at KAPA I downloaded a few more imagery tiles to extend the Durango photoreal out to include 00C and the city of Durango.

    I did some quick color corrections (still WIP at this point), and with the new Colorado mesh I posted about earlier, I was rather pleased with what I saw. I've had some limited success with scenProc recently so I downloaded some building footprints from MS/Bing for Colorado and added autogen buildings. That's a very simple task with scenProc when data is available but I wanted trees too. I haven't been able to find any tree coverage data for the area, I'm too dumb to figure out "feature detection" in scenProc, and TBH I'm a little skeptical anyway having looked at some autogen that was produced that way.

    I decided I'd try my own "feature detection" in PhotoShop using the "magic wand" tool, I selected all the trees with basically one click and made a black layer, did some cleanup where the magic wand tool mistook some shadows and water areas for trees, and then exported a .tif - all white - with a million little black specs each representing a tree or group of trees.

    Next I used gdal_polygonize to turn the .tif into a .shp (shape) that ScenProc could read. It took like 3 hrs for gdal_polygonize to crunch the data and write a .shp. That worked but scenProc was giving me like one tree per autogen poly for some reason, not nearly dense enough, I did some experimenting, had a little better luck with veg rectangles than polygons, but still not dense enough.

    Finally I used SbuilderX to slice all the polygons at QMID 20 boundaries, slicing it up quintupled the number of polygons to almost 410,000 and then I finally got the tree density I was looking for (and more). It took SBuilderX forever to do the slicing, I don't know how long actually, I went to bed and when I woke up this AM it was finally done.

    I passed the new sliced up .shp through scenProc and it generated 111 autogen files in about 15 seconds, 414,686 autogen objects in total including the buildings. Frame rates delightfully suck, lol. I'm stunned. That's probably a month's work if a person were to do autogen the old fashioned way using the SDK annotator!

    Anyway, sorry about the lengthy back story, here are a few shots:

    Thanks for looking!
    Jim
  #2
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Hey Jim,

    Nice Shots!! And don't ever apologize over a long story full of good info!! It looks like you really know what you're doing!!

    We share, and everyone learns!! That learning is as much what thie type of site is about as the razzing we sometimes give and get!!

    Michael
