Thread: MSFSXX install and purchase suggestion.

MSFSXX install and purchase suggestion.

    Given all the miss, and lack, of information to date I would not purchase it until we can get it from sites like these and or local stores as DVDs.
    From everything I can get there are many things that people are going to be surprised about, OS version, Install location, Access, Development, Storage capacity, Inet speed….
    I will not purchase and or suggested to everyone I know to do the same, this in my opinion, at least at this point is not worth the effort. Look at other sims which are presently available and are not as intrusive and demanding.
    You're going to be hard pressed to find it on DVD, unless you live in Europe. All games have different requirements, and many of FS2020's have been discussed by the developers, so not sure what to tell you there. High demands come from pushing the edge of the envelop and taking a generational leap. If that's not for you, so be it, but I wouldn't tell other people to follow your lead "just because".
    Uh Oh, your going to drive zswobbie1 up the wall calling it "XX"

    Nothing wrong with your wait and see approach. I don't like buying expensive hardware until it's been out long enough to at least get a few reviews proving there's nothing seriously wrong with it.

    Software though can be updated quickly with a simple patch.
    Quote Originally Posted by flytv1
    Given all the miss, and lack, of information to date I would not purchase it until we can get it from sites like these and or local stores as DVDs.
    From everything I can get there are many things that people are going to be surprised about, OS version, Install location, Access, Development, Storage capacity, Inet speed….
    I will not purchase and or suggested to everyone I know to do the same, this in my opinion, at least at this point is not worth the effort. Look at other sims which are presently available and are not as intrusive and demanding.
    Lack of information? Good Heavens, we have been inundated with it -- check out the forums and videos! As I recall, the original announcement from Microsoft answers several of your questions. Do your homework. To get you started, the required OS is Windows 10.
