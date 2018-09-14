Thread: X-Plane 11 FMS problem

Hi I am new to X-plane and I am having problems setting FMS when I click on the FMS it dose not allow me to type anything by clicking on the buttons what am I doing wrong not to be able to add data
Did you clear the entry first? You can't use the keyboard to work the keypad. Before you can enter data, the entry line has to be clear.
