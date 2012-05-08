Thread: I "Upgraded" my Sim to DirectX 10

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Little back story here, and I won't be offended if you just scroll past and look at the pictures. I spent all of my younger years simming in FS9, however in 2012 my computer crashed and I didn't have the funds to replace it with anything decent. I bought a pretty cheap desktop just to pay bills and I forgot about flight sim for a while. Fast forward to 2018 and the itch was back, but I was still stuck with that store bought computer that could barely run FS9, however I did it anyway slowly upgrading my PC as much as it would allow along the way.

    Finally in 2019, after a GPU, CPU and memory upgrade I decided to make the jump to FSX 13 years after everyone else did. Since then I've been battling the performance issues that have plagued us all, one day thinking I solved my issues and the next day taking off out of a busy airport with single-digit FPS. After lots of frustration with the performance I decided once again to "upgrade", this time by changing to DirectX 10 and installing the DirectX 10 fixer with cloud shadows. It took a few days, but it's finally stable and I'm really impressed with the results! Everything is much more crisp, the shadows in the cockpit and on the ground are awesome, and most importantly my FPS and overall stability has improved significantly.

    Also of note I purchased Simbitworld's A Pilot's Life over the weekend while it was on sale at Simmarket. I never heard of it before, but I have to say it's really awesome so far. That will explain why I'm flying the Allegiant a320. Sorry for the long post, but here are some shots after the upgrade.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DX_1.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 299.6 KB  ID: 220810

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DX_2.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 235.5 KB  ID: 220811

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DX_3.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 339.7 KB  ID: 220812

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DX_4.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 338.6 KB  ID: 220813

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DX_5.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 436.8 KB  ID: 220814

    Click image for larger version.  Name: DX_6.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 257.6 KB  ID: 220815
    Doesn't matter the version of FS as long as youn can fly! Your captures look terrific, great job.
