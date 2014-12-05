Thread: AMD vs Intel

I've always heard that Microsoft Flightsim (all versions) are more compatible with an Intel CPU. I ran FS2004 on an AMD and FsX on an Intel, and both seemed to work fine. The time has come to build a new desktop though and since I will be getting FS2020 shortly after that, I figured I'd ask if it still mattered or if it even ever did. I'm leaning toward AMD more for the bang for the buck reasons but would be able to go with Intel if it really made a difference.
I've looked around for a definitive answer but haven't had any success, and found mostly posts from 2002 or that era, so I'll keep looking while eagerly awaiting the flame storm I've probably ignited.
