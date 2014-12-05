Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: AMD vs Intel

  1. Today, 09:36 PM #1
    Hossfly68's Avatar
    Hossfly68
    Hossfly68 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2012
    Posts
    208

    Default AMD vs Intel

    I've always heard that Microsoft Flightsim (all versions) are more compatible with an Intel CPU. I ran FS2004 on an AMD and FsX on an Intel, and both seemed to work fine. The time has come to build a new desktop though and since I will be getting FS2020 shortly after that, I figured I'd ask if it still mattered or if it even ever did. I'm leaning toward AMD more for the bang for the buck reasons but would be able to go with Intel if it really made a difference.
    I've looked around for a definitive answer but haven't had any success, and found mostly posts from 2002 or that era, so I'll keep looking while eagerly awaiting the flame storm I've probably ignited.
    Last edited by Hossfly68; Today at 09:38 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:19 PM #2
    zSCHIZOz's Avatar
    zSCHIZOz
    zSCHIZOz is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    New York
    Posts
    15

    Default

    Well, really it comes down to personal preference. If you want the absolute fastest chip, get the 10th gen Intel as it is faster. However the technology in Ryzen is better, while not quite as fast. There is also PCIe 4.0 with Ryzen while Intel has just refined its technology without any serious improvements, only clock speed.

    If I were you I would go AMD. You get more for your money and the tech is the best you can get right now. I have an all AMD rig and am glad I bought the parts I did.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:39 PM #3
    Hossfly68's Avatar
    Hossfly68
    Hossfly68 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2012
    Posts
    208

    Default

    That's what I was thinking. I had pretty much settled on the 7 3700 until I started reading more stuff about it yesterday. I'm also pretty sure that this next computer better last a good long time (or be easily upgraded every year or two) in order not to get in trouble with the Chief Financial Officer. God knows she lets me get away with having model planes all over the place and the three month long rebuild of my Jeep!
    As it is, I'll be waiting at least until the Big Navi and the RTX 3080 come out to see if I can work one of those into the budget. I'm planning on Nvidia GPU and thought I might just get a 2080 Super and call it good. That'd be easily upgraded later.
    The wife is a college teacher and has been teaching from home since March. She actually decided to upgrade our internet speed and has agreed to letting me rewire the house to have cables in several rooms so we don't have to rely on wifi for her Zoom meetings (and my online flying when the new puter gets built).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:40 PM #4
    Hossfly68's Avatar
    Hossfly68
    Hossfly68 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2012
    Posts
    208

    Default

    That's what I was thinking. I had pretty much settled on the 7 3700 until I started reading more stuff about it yesterday. I'm also pretty sure that this next computer better last a good long time (or be easily upgraded every year or two) in order not to get in trouble with the Chief Financial Officer. God knows she lets me get away with having model planes all over the place and the three month long rebuild of my Jeep!
    As it is, I'll be waiting at least until the Big Navi and the RTX 3080 come out to see if I can work one of those into the budget. I'm planning on Nvidia GPU and thought I might just get a 2080 Super and call it good. That'd be easily upgraded later.
    The wife is a college teacher and has been teaching from home since March. She actually decided to upgrade our internet speed and has agreed to letting me rewire the house to have cables in several rooms so we don't have to rely on wifi for her Zoom meetings (and my online flying when the new puter gets built).
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. ATI Vs NVIDIA, SLI vs XFIRE vs INTEL CHIPSET and FSX
    By ioioldboy in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-12-2014, 12:22 PM
  2. AMD vs Intel
    By Captain_Sunny in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 09-08-2002, 08:11 PM
  3. AMD vs Intel
    By jetBlue_A320 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 30
    Last Post: 08-30-2002, 11:05 PM
  4. Upgrading... Intel vs. AMD!!!
    By Squawking7700 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 05-19-2002, 10:27 AM
  5. Intel vs. AMD
    By treborvdrummer in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 03-24-2002, 09:22 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules