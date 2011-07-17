Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: New PC not here yet.

  Today, 12:22 PM #1
    stinger2k2
    New PC not here yet.

    Its getting perilously close to the release date of the new sim and the new PC that I ordered a month ago has still not arrived.

    I guess the world and their mother have all ordered at the same time.

    Pleeeese get it sorted god

    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
  Today, 12:35 PM #2
    dogdish
    Default

    Don't feel bad. I got the PC sorted just fine.

    However I ordered a disk copy from Europe, that says it won't ship until Aug 21. So I get to watch everybody enjoying their sim and I'll be crying like a CENSORED Then it says "Please allow up to 28 days for delivery", coming by airmail, so hope it does not take that long.
  Today, 12:43 PM #3
    stinger2k2
    Default

    I feel for you my friend. I hope i am not waiting that long.

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
  Today, 12:52 PM #4
    dogdish
    Default

    At least have the option to buy a download at anytime

    You got a tracking number yet? Or are they still working on it?
