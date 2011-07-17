Thread: New PC not here yet.

Don't feel bad. I got the PC sorted just fine.
However I ordered a disk copy from Europe, that says it won't ship until Aug 21. So I get to watch everybody enjoying their sim and I'll be crying like a CENSORED Then it says "Please allow up to 28 days for delivery", coming by airmail, so hope it does not take that long.
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
Bookmarks