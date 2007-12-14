Hello,
I was just wondering why no developer has yet come out with a study level Boeing 757 or a 767. All of the ones I have seen are definitely not the highest quality. PMDG has done 737s,747s, and 777s, Qualitywings has the 787, but the 757 has seemed to have been left out, realistically speaking. I have the Qualitywings version of the 757, but it is very limited as to what it can do. Does anyone know of a developer of a very high quality 757/767 with similar detail to the PMDG 737?
Thanks!
Shawn Forry
