Thread: Posky (Project Opensky)

Hi Everyone
I am looking for some help. Does anyone know where i can download the Posky Utility(ground utilities)? I have installed it on my Posky aircraft in FSX but all i get is a set of stairs and nothing else! I have also downloaded the ground vehicles i.e airport bus ,catering lorry etc but i can't get these to work. Any advice much appreciated. What am i doing wrong? I am begining to think that these have to be built in to the model itself but many aircraft I have downloaded already had the Posky panel/icon built in.
Bookmarks