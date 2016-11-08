Hi all,
I've recently upgraded my SONY VAIO VPCL218FW to from WIN7 to WIN10. Like everyone else, I have trouble opening FS2004.
I've read many forums indicating the FS2004 9.1 update and the NoCD patch will fix the problem. (including running as administrator and using Windows XP SP2 or 3 compatibility to open the game)
However, after trying many times of reinstalling, updating, and amend settings, I still can't open FS2004.
I immediately click on ALT+Enter right after I open the file, the EULA (End user license agreement) shows up, but when I try to click on "accept" those terms, the who application freezes and then shut down.
It doesn't matter how many times I try it, it's still not working. It has become very frustrating because I have played this game for more than 15 years and I still find it very fun to play it. Now because of the upgrade to WIN10, I can't play it anymore.
I am wondering if there's anyone could share the same experiences and possibility to provide any other solutions to it?
Thanks very much in advance and I hope I could ever play FS2004 again!
Sincerely Yours,
Rob
