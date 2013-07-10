Hi dear fellow pilots in the virtual skies.
In the past few years i noticed that many VA's are born and died again, or a community with 1 - 20 pilots running there VA.
The fun is gone if you ask me in a virtual airline, they set high standards for joining them, even exams are obligated before you can fill the form. This is really a joke if you investigate them further. I don't call names because this is not meant for attacking someone, just info. I was scrolling the internet for beautifull liveries and came across a virtual airline that obligate a new user to fill in your email adress where they can send exams too. Well i did this and the questions where way out of MSFS users, I didn't had an issue with that and took the exam. After that i could join them, but i didn't. Why? well if i have to take an exam because they stated to be serious and make there va as real as possible, how can it be that they accept flights where pilots land at -863 too - 1122 fpm. Some staff members don't act on a question and ignore you, or demand that you have teamspeak or something likely, but what if you Englisch language is terrible when you speak it? Like myself, i can use Google to type, but i can't use it to speak, that's why i never fly online, pitty but it's the reality. I'm a proud pilot at Worldwide Virtual because they did stay the same without exclude someone. They prove that making an acars system is still possible for FS9 users, a question is answered within 24 hours or sometimes faster, and the fun remains.
Don't get me wrong this is not an attack towards anyone or with angry or bad feeling towards anyone, it's just an wakeup call that everything is dying in our virtual world, once we where glorieus, strong and a family together, now everyone want's too have a va and become the CEO of it, pitty very pitty. Look at WWV, United, Canadian or the official Delta VA, they still remain because they adore there hobby and take there VA serious, I believe United is born in 1997 and very active. So why not follow that example, quit those small VA's, and those stupid entry exams and build a good, strong VA for all versions of MSFS, get rid of too many VA's without fun. It's just how i feel about it so don't get mad please.
