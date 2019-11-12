Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MSFS2020 install partial available for download

  1. Today, 07:39 AM #1
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    Kapitan is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Rio de Janeiro
    Posts
    1,472
    Blog Entries
    1

    Default MSFS2020 install partial available for download

    as those who tried know the sim is already available for install (installer) and partially installs many files and directories.

    The bad news is that it installs in the WindowsApp directory, a system dir which normally users dont have access, and many wont kmow how to do it or wont bother since it can mess the sim structure, in a totally different way of previous sims, meaning that its a closed game like Flight where freewares or personal customizing wont be allowed or be easy.

    I had to take ownership of that windos system directory and the structure is not meant to be for folder manipulation

    I installed in the C:/ where windows is,
    thou plan to retry installing in a D:/ SSD hope its possible too
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:40 AM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,930

    Default

    I've been trying to tell people for months that there is no "PC version". Perhaps they now see what I meant - the sim files are contained within a Windows 10 App and not an open directory structure as before.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. MSFS2020 vs XPlane 11
    By johnyyz in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 07-27-2020, 03:02 AM
  2. MSFS2020 and iPad compatible connection programs
    By Kapitan in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-26-2020, 03:05 PM
  3. Cd keys msfs2020 discount
    By rrroberttt in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-22-2020, 01:51 PM
  4. MSFS2020 Release Date
    By arangold2003 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 01-27-2020, 02:31 PM
  5. fsx partial install
    By wyodeacon in forum FSX
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 12-11-2019, 08:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules