Thread: Preparing my computer for MSFS

Preparing my computer for MSFS

    dnpaul
    Preparing my computer for MSFS

    My sim computer has an I5 6600K, a GTX-1070 (8GB VRAM), 32GB RAM, and a 500GB SSD which now contains Windows 7-64 and FSX and P3D4.5, plus most of the associated add-ons like ORBX, Active Sky, Rex, etc. The drive is nearly full.

    The plan is to install an M.2 1TB SSD and install Windows 10 on it (being dragged kicking and screaming, but the new sim requires it), then install the new MSFS there.

    My question is: Can that 500 GB SSD with FSX and P3D4.5 stay like it is? Would I be able to use the BIOS to decide whether to boot into the new M.2 drive with Windows 10 and MSFS 2020, or boot to the current 500GB SSD with Windows 7 and the legacy sims?

    I have everything how I want it in FSX with my favorite old planes that never made the jump to P3D, and I have P3D4.5 just how I want it. If I can avoid having to re-install these sims and their addons, that would save me a few weekends to play with the new sim!!!
    g7rta
    Default

    I think it will depend on how you intend on getting Windows 10

    If you go for the FREE update then I would say no. You won’t be able to keep Windows 7
    If you decide to pay for Windows 10 & install it as a separate operating system, then yes. I think you probably will be able to dual boot.

    But then.. who is to say you will have to re-install FSX & P3D anyway? They will both work in Windows 10 and if you go for the upgrade option then in theory they should still work. At worst you would have to reinstall them.

    I do think though.. once you’ve had a flight in the new MSFS, you probably won’t want to go back to FSX or P3d, even if you do have loads of addons.


    Regards
    Steve
    dnpaul
    Default

    I think it will depend on how you intend on getting Windows 10

    If you go for the FREE update then I would say no. You won’t be able to keep Windows 7
    If you decide to pay for Windows 10 & install it as a separate operating system, then yes. I think you probably will be able to dual boot.

    But then.. who is to say you will have to re-install FSX & P3D anyway? They will both work in Windows 10 and if you go for the upgrade option then in theory they should still work. At worst you would have to reinstall them.

    I do think though.. once you’ve had a flight in the new MSFS, you probably won’t want to go back to FSX or P3d, even if you do have loads of addons.


    Regards
    Steve
    Thanks, Steve. I have Windows 10 on disk, so the plan is to do a fresh clean install on the new drive.

    You might be right about me eventually leaving FSX/P3D behind. It's pretty clear that this new sim is what we've all wanted ever since development on FSX stopped.

    But I LOVE my Captain Sim 727, the PMDG JS4100, and the PMDG MD-11. I'm not ready to let them go yet, and keeping an FSX installation going is the only way, at least for now.

    Same thing with the Quality Wings BAe-146/Avro RJ. They may not develop an MSFS version, and even if they do, it might be a long time before it came out. The 146 is my favorite aircraft of all time, both real world and simulated. I won't likely get rid of P3D unless a credible 146 ends up in MSFS.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
