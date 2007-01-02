Thread: Preparing my computer for MSFS

My sim computer has an I5 6600K, a GTX-1070 (8GB VRAM), 32GB RAM, and a 500GB SSD which now contains Windows 7-64 and FSX and P3D4.5, plus most of the associated add-ons like ORBX, Active Sky, Rex, etc. The drive is nearly full.
The plan is to install an M.2 1TB SSD and install Windows 10 on it (being dragged kicking and screaming, but the new sim requires it), then install the new MSFS there.
My question is: Can that 500 GB SSD with FSX and P3D4.5 stay like it is? Would I be able to use the BIOS to decide whether to boot into the new M.2 drive with Windows 10 and MSFS 2020, or boot to the current 500GB SSD with Windows 7 and the legacy sims?
I have everything how I want it in FSX with my favorite old planes that never made the jump to P3D, and I have P3D4.5 just how I want it. If I can avoid having to re-install these sims and their addons, that would save me a few weekends to play with the new sim!!!
