The weather definitely improved at IA27. Flew in for the event!

Gotta pick up a $100 hamburger

A lot of folks ready for the love of aviation

That there Clark is an RV. Friends brought the sleeping quarters!

Stopped by HQ with Old Glory flapping in the breeze.

