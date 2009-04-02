The weather definitely improved at IA27. Flew in for the event!
Gotta pick up a $100 hamburger
A lot of folks ready for the love of aviation
That there Clark is an RV. Friends brought the sleeping quarters!
Stopped by HQ with Old Glory flapping in the breeze.
Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
Forum Rules
Bookmarks