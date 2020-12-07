Thread: Awesome Anniversary Trip With Exciting CYTZ Approach

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Awesome Anniversary Trip With Exciting CYTZ Approach

    Awesome Anniversary Trip With Exciting CYTZ Approach

    Shalom and greetings all my pals,

    Presenting special anniversary flight abroad DC-3 from CYOW Ottawa/Macdonald–Cartier International Airport located 5.5 nautical miles south of downtown Ottawa to CYTZ located on the Toronto Islands south-west of downtown Toronto for purpose of celebrating 80th anniversary of 1940 to 1943 use of CYTZ as Norwegian air force training base where it was known as little Norway or little Norge.

    On airborne on climb to 10,000 ft after take off from CYOW runway 25



    Now cruising at 10,000 ft with background view of beginning of Ottawa River



    Cruising behind moon where retired WW2 Norwegian soldiers are enjoying the anniversary flight



    Cruising across winter landscape



    Dig well polished metallic shine



    Dont you like dirt grime on engine cover?



    Wing view of sun in front meaning we have sun and moon at same time in same flight!



    look at dirt behind engine



    Checking to be sure that both engines are working fine





    Because of regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink to view rest of exciting trip with thrilling runway approach

    Here is hyperlink: https://calclassic.proboards.com/thr...iting-approach

    Thank you for viewing. Stay tuned for next exciting flight

    Regards,

    Aharon
    Aharon - Very nice Anniversary flight, great aircraft, super pics and I did enjoy your well executed wheel landing!!!

    Great Job! Rick
    Quote Originally Posted by Downwind66 View Post
    Aharon - Very nice Anniversary flight, great aircraft, super pics and I did enjoy your well executed wheel landing!!!

    Great Job! Rick
    I agree with Rick! Having said that, my favorite shot was looking out the windshield of the cockpit!

    GREAT JOB AS USUAL Aharon!!

    Michael
