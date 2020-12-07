Thread: Awesome Anniversary Trip With Exciting CYTZ Approach

Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting special anniversary flight abroad DC-3 from CYOW Ottawa/Macdonald–Cartier International Airport located 5.5 nautical miles south of downtown Ottawa to CYTZ located on the Toronto Islands south-west of downtown Toronto for purpose of celebrating 80th anniversary of 1940 to 1943 use of CYTZ as Norwegian air force training base where it was known as little Norway or little Norge.
On airborne on climb to 10,000 ft after take off from CYOW runway 25
Now cruising at 10,000 ft with background view of beginning of Ottawa River
Cruising behind moon where retired WW2 Norwegian soldiers are enjoying the anniversary flight
Cruising across winter landscape
Dig well polished metallic shine
Dont you like dirt grime on engine cover?
Wing view of sun in front meaning we have sun and moon at same time in same flight!
look at dirt behind engine
Checking to be sure that both engines are working fine
Because of regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink to view rest of exciting trip with thrilling runway approach
Here is hyperlink: https://calclassic.proboards.com/thr...iting-approach
Thank you for viewing. Stay tuned for next exciting flight
Regards,
Aharon
Bookmarks