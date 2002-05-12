This is probably way to early to ask but I'm going to anyway
So here's the thing. I'm going to buy the new FS as I've bought all the others since FS98 but to do so I need a new computer or an upgrade.
I'm in no rush. It's going to be at least the new year by the time I have saved some money, finished various projects around the house and earned some brownie points at home. I also want to see how it performs, what add-ons come out in the next few months and what systems you are all running it on.
Having looked around at specs and things I can build a decent machine for around £7-800 (I'm in the UK) which I think would run the sim fine. £1,000 is the target saving and that might get me into another level especially for future proofing a bit.
However, having looked at the specs for the X-Box Series X even £1,000 on a PC doesn't seem close enough to the performance of the X-Box for what might be £500-£600 (we don't exactly know how much the X-box will be yet).
So, if I have £1,000 to spent in five months time should I not just buy an X-box and use the rest for add-ons and peripherals?
