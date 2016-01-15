Thread: Some suggestions/ideas/help etc

Hey all I am new to flight sims and am in the process of gathering/building a cockpit/setup. I already have my screens (3 49" 4k 120hz hdmi 2.1 screens), honeycomb yoke, crosswind pedals, a logitech switch panel, logitech flight radio panel, pair of thrustmaster T.16000 Hotas and throttle (purchased originally for star citizen), I also pre ordered the honeycomb throttle quandrant and I have a 12.9 inch and a 22 inch touchscreen lcd's that I can use in some form (air manager?). I am not exactly sure which direction I want to go with the cockpit.. i don't necessarily want it to be setup for one specific plane or type of plane. I kind of want it to be somewhat universal. I have never done any flight sim stuff at all but for years I wanted to try and build a nice setup. I used to be into sim racing (iracing) and had a very nice setup/hardware for that but lost interest the past few years so sold off all that hardware.
I am looking for direction on what hardware/software is recommended that I need or should have, cockpit setup/design ideas etc. I obviously want to fly in msfs 2020 but have no idea what all it will support.. air manager, hardware/multi screen support wise etc (plus I have no idea how to setup/use any of that stuff.. but that is part of the fun, setting up and learning all this stuff).
I am going to assume that eventually msfs 2020 will have lots of support, multi screen, air manager and whatever else is used out there right now for flight sims.. So I want to build a setup with that in mind. I look at some of the setups out there on youtube, many cessna replicated ones and I think they are pretty sweet and will I probably be starting out in a plane something like that to learn to fly and navigate the different sims out there but I don't want to be stuck to just flying one particular type of plane. So maybe a cockpit designed with the touchscreens/lcd screens to be used as instruments so they can be changed around depending on what you are flying? I would like as much physical controls as possible but as far as gauges/gps stuff maybe screens are the best route to take?
So those experienced flight simmers out there what do you recommend? Do you have any pictures/videos of more universal looking higher end setups I can look at to get ideas? I am still stuck on how to position my 3 screens.. Thinking maybe the typical bezel to bezel setup with side screens angled in a little bit.. and that brings up another question/problem.. its going to be tough to drive 3 4k screens (will probably have to scale res down) but ideally I would like multiple gpus (not in sli) and have side screens on one gpu and main on another or something.. don't even know if any flight sims out there support a configuration like that. Anyway enough rambling on.. thoughts?
