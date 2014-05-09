Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Pre-Download

  1. Yesterday, 08:18 PM #1
    Spiffmaster
    Spiffmaster is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Pre-Download

    Hi all,

    I've seen it claimed in various placed that FS 2020 will be available to PRE-download using XBox Gamepass for PC.

    I have that, but attempts to download it have been unsuccessful.

    Q1 -Does anyone have the scoop on all of this pre-download stuff?

    This is a big deal to me as my connection speeds are garbage... and the internet drops altogether all throughout the day... this will make the DL a nightmare.

    Q2 - As a backup idea... can one get this on disc?

    Thank you for your kind help.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:33 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is offline Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    201

    Default

    I believe if you’ve got the game pass, then you get to download the beta. At least that’s what I’ve read.

    The actual retail version will be avIlable to download on the 17th/18th (depending on your location)

    Yes it is available on discs (10 discs!) from Aerosoft, but only in Europe for the time being. (You haven’t said where you are)
    If you bought the disc version then you would need to have disc one in your drive whenever you want to fly. Also, you will still need to download updates & additional content anyway.

    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Yesterday at 11:45 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. I can't download anything, says I need to configure my download accelerator?
    By moeburn in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-05-2014, 08:22 AM
  2. Here's Why You Pre-Flight The Plane
    By Nels_Anderson in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 28
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:01 AM
  3. Dreamfleet-FFX Merge...DOWNLOAD...DOWNLOAD...
    By petermcleland in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 11-24-2004, 07:17 AM
  4. Pre-Written Persuasive Speeches Online?
    By USA in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 11-11-2002, 01:13 PM
  5. force feedback pre purchase advice
    By nmsmith in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 10-11-2001, 01:35 PM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules