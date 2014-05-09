Thread: Pre-Download

Hi all,
I've seen it claimed in various placed that FS 2020 will be available to PRE-download using XBox Gamepass for PC.
I have that, but attempts to download it have been unsuccessful.
Q1 -Does anyone have the scoop on all of this pre-download stuff?
This is a big deal to me as my connection speeds are garbage... and the internet drops altogether all throughout the day... this will make the DL a nightmare.
Q2 - As a backup idea... can one get this on disc?
Thank you for your kind help.
