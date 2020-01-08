Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Question about steam versus direct download from MS

  1. Today, 02:15 PM #1
    GhostTown
    GhostTown is offline Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2019
    Posts
    91

    Default Question about steam versus direct download from MS

    Does getting the steam version save disk space? I use steam for Aeroflight fs2 and I like it. Never crashed and loads up fast, auto updates...so I'm leaning towards steam for msfs2020 unless there is some advantages to getting the direct download?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:21 PM #2
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    1,922

    Default

    Same product, different shop. How could there be any difference in disk space? You already have Microsoft Store and the Xbox client built-in to Windows 10, whereas the Steam client is an additional install with performance and disk space reduction.
    I've bought direct and would expect to get any updates, patches and DLC before other outlets.
    Last edited by tiger1962; Today at 04:30 PM.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Buying MS FS 2020 on steam or MS store?
    By M31 in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-01-2020, 01:03 PM
  2. Direct X 9 to Direct X 11
    By Lister7 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-05-2012, 10:02 PM
  3. i7 920 versus i5 750 versus E8500
    By bbain in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-12-2009, 06:41 PM
  4. Does Direct X 10 help FS2004 anymore the Direct X 9 would?
    By SMF Frequent Flyer in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 06-22-2009, 07:22 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules