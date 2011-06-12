Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: FlightSim...with a keyboard

  1. Today, 10:07 AM #1
    WarlKicken
    Default FlightSim...with a keyboard

    Okay Guys, another amateur hour question; don't hate me.

    I am fully going all gunz blazin' for the premium deluxe but I do not have any kind of peripherals set up at all.
    Looking to pick up a Saitek pro Flight yoke and throttle if I can but most places are sold out and ebay is a feisty place.

    Although possible with a keyboard, is this going to take away from the fun in the beginning? Does anyone else play only with a keyboard and mouse?

    Thoughts...
  2. Today, 10:17 AM #2
    mallcott
    Quote Originally Posted by WarlKicken View Post
    Okay Guys, another amateur hour question; don't hate me.

    I am fully going all gunz blazin' for the premium deluxe but I do not have any kind of peripherals set up at all.
    Looking to pick up a Saitek pro Flight yoke and throttle if I can but most places are sold out and ebay is a feisty place.

    Although possible with a keyboard, is this going to take away from the fun in the beginning? Does anyone else play only with a keyboard and mouse?

    Thoughts...
    Yes.
    Don't even contemplate the Sim until the peripherals are sorted...
    Naive beyond belief to think of doing without!
  3. Today, 10:22 AM #3
    g7rta
    I wouldn’t try flying with a keyboard & mouse myself. A joystick with built in throttle would be better.
    I was surprised when you said everywhere is out of stock of the Saitek yoke, but yes you appear to be correct. Amazon for example says currently unavailable. I sold mine on eBay a few weeks back.

    The Honeycomb yoke is probably one of the best, but it’s not cheap (worth it though!) and they are releasing a fantastic throttle unit in October. Again, it’s not cheap but it looks superb.

    Regards
    Stevd
  4. Today, 12:02 PM #4
    dogdish
    You would be miserable trying to use a keyboard/mouse with ANY flight simulator.

    I have full complement of CH Products controllers. But when I don't want to drag it all out, I use a Xbox 360 Controller for PC. Can set up everything you would ever need...

    http://krepelka.com/fsweb/learningce...controller.htm

    I like to use 3 and 4 for differential brakes.

    They are plentiful to find, and if you don't want a Microsoft brand, EVERYBODY who makes joysticks has their own clone (ThrustMaster, Logitech, etc.)

    EDIT: BTW, the two joysticks can also be PRESSED for two more buttons
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
  5. Today, 12:22 PM #5
    longbreak754
    A relatively cheap but good joystick to consider until you can get the Saitek or other gear is the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro...

    It has a twist handle for rudder, a throttle, a hat switch for view changing, and 12 programmable buttons and has proven to be very durable - I brought my first one in late 2007 and replaced it with another one a few of years ago (Feb 2017) - the old one, which still worked well at the time of its demise, got broken when my young niece decided to drop it down the stairs along with my alarm clock, mouse and an assortment of other things.

    All in all, IMO, a good all rounder for its price BUT beware, a quick look at both Amazon and Ebay shows a big different in pricing. Also beware of second hand items as they may have issues...
    Regards

    Brian
