Thread: FlightSim...with a keyboard

You would be miserable trying to use a keyboard/mouse with ANY flight simulator.
I have full complement of CH Products controllers. But when I don't want to drag it all out, I use a Xbox 360 Controller for PC. Can set up everything you would ever need...
http://krepelka.com/fsweb/learningce...controller.htm
I like to use 3 and 4 for differential brakes.
They are plentiful to find, and if you don't want a Microsoft brand, EVERYBODY who makes joysticks has their own clone (ThrustMaster, Logitech, etc.)
EDIT: BTW, the two joysticks can also be PRESSED for two more buttons
Last edited by dogdish; Today at 12:09 PM.
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
Bookmarks