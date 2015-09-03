Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Worth getting premium just for heathrow and 787? Cheaper payware versions coming?

  Today, 09:59 AM
    iainso
    Default Worth getting premium just for heathrow and 787? Cheaper payware versions coming?

    I don't think I'll be able to resist not going for the premium edition, but only really expect to use the 787 and LHR.

    How good do people think the 787 is likely to be? I'm mostly interested in throttle-and-stick flying, practicing landings, short flights. Won't touch autopilot or fmc, so if a few of these things are non-op like on FSX it's not the end of the world - it is important to me that the plane handles like a 787 though - if it's letting me do loops in it like the Extra 300 then forget it.
    Iain
  Today, 12:23 PM
    dogdish
    Default

    The best 787 is QualityWings @ $79.99 USD. Might be more for when released for MSF2020. Judging from the quality of the default aircraft, I'll probably pass on QW's 787. The MFS2020 AP DEFINITELY works, I believe the FMC ALSO is functional.
