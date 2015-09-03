Thread: Worth getting premium just for heathrow and 787? Cheaper payware versions coming?

The best 787 is QualityWings @ $79.99 USD. Might be more for when released for MSF2020. Judging from the quality of the default aircraft, I'll probably pass on QW's 787. The MFS2020 AP DEFINITELY works, I believe the FMC ALSO is functional.
Last edited by dogdish; Today at 12:32 PM.
Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
Bookmarks