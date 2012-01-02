Thread: Member Ranks

I am just curious as to how this works:
Member, Senior Member, Top Gun etc....
Is it based on number of posts? How is it calculated
What am I, chopped liver?
It's something that's just built into the forum software, with the idea being to "reward" people for participation. I don't think I ever changed the default settings...
Some people do have more meaningful ID's based on being part of the FlightSim.Com team or for other valid reasons.
One thing which would be nice (and it's something Nels and I have discussed), is for all members to have an avatar.
Whilst it won't provide you with any additional kudos (sorry about that)...it does create a more cohesive community...which in turn benefits everyone.
The same goes for filling in your profile (as much as you are comfortable with).
Cheers
Dominic
