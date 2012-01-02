Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Member Ranks

  Today, 09:48 AM
    BushPilot's Avatar
    BushPilot
    BushPilot
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    New York, USA
    Posts
    471

    Member Ranks

    I am just curious as to how this works:

    Member, Senior Member, Top Gun etc....

    Is it based on number of posts? How is it calculated
  Today, 10:45 AM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,818

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by BushPilot View Post
    I am just curious as to how this works:

    Member, Senior Member, Top Gun etc....

    Is it based on number of posts? How is it calculated
    Yes! With a calculator!

    0-99 Junior Member

    100-999 (I think) Member

    1000-4,999 Senior Member

    5000+ Top Water Pistol
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
  Today, 11:06 AM
    Jim Robinson
    Jim Robinson
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    3,464

    Default

    What am I, chopped liver?
  Today, 12:01 PM
    Nels_Anderson's Avatar
    Nels_Anderson
    Nels_Anderson
Administrator
    Join Date
    May 1996
    Location
    FlightSim.Com World HQ
    Posts
    3,539
    Blog Entries
    22

    Default

    It's something that's just built into the forum software, with the idea being to "reward" people for participation. I don't think I ever changed the default settings...

    Some people do have more meaningful ID's based on being part of the FlightSim.Com team or for other valid reasons.
  Today, 12:16 PM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,818

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Jim Robinson View Post
    What am I, chopped liver?
    Sorry....Not senior member but VIP/chopped liver member. How's about becoming a "FIRST CLASS" Member??

    My brain is becoming chopped liver!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
  Today, 12:16 PM
    DominicS's Avatar
    DominicS
    DominicS
Admin
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    United Kingdom
    Posts
    1,065

    Default

    One thing which would be nice (and it's something Nels and I have discussed), is for all members to have an avatar.

    Whilst it won't provide you with any additional kudos (sorry about that)...it does create a more cohesive community...which in turn benefits everyone.

    The same goes for filling in your profile (as much as you are comfortable with).

    Cheers

    Dominic
