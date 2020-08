I just got a new laptop to run the new MSFS, specs are Intel 10th gen i7 @ 2.6 gzh up to 5.1 gzh, 16gb ram, Nividea RTX 2080Q 8gb video card and a 1tb solid-state sn2 h/d. OLED 15.6 monitor. I have installed my FSX dlx boxed set, ran the program and when I hit fly now I get the little blue spinning circle. Nothing else happens. I've tried to change the display settings too. The same thing happens with FSX/SE as well. Any help is greatly appreciated.HappyFlyinad