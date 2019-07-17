Thread: Use of CH products with FS2020

If a controller is not officially supported, you can still map/assign functions to each input of your yokes, joysticks and pedals.
Q: What are the recommended peripherals to use to play Microsoft Flight Simulator?
A: Most peripherals will work, but here is our list of top recommendations.
Logitech
Extreme 3D Pro Joystick
Flight Rudder Pedals
Flight Throttle Quadrant
Flight Yoke System
X52
X52 Pro
X56 H.O.T.A.S
Thrustmaster
TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition
F/A-18 Grip
HOTAS WARTHOG (stick + throttle)
MFD Cougar
Thrustmaster Pendular Rudder
T.Flight Stick X
T.16000M FCS (stick only)
T.16000M FCS Hotas (stick + throttle)
T.16000M FCS Flight Pack (stick + throttle + rudder)
T.Flight HOTAS 4
T.Flight HOTAS One
T.Flight HOTAS X
T-Flight Rudder Pedals
TWCS Throttle
Virtual Fly
Ruddo+
TQ3+
TQ6+
V3rnio TPM
Yoko+
Microsoft
Xbox Controller
Xbox Adaptive Controller
Please note if your peripherals are not on the list above, it is expected for them to still work but with more customization by the user to map the keys properly.
