Thread: Use of CH products with FS2020

Q: What are the recommended peripherals to use to play Microsoft Flight Simulator?A: Most peripherals will work, but here is our list of top recommendations.Extreme 3D Pro JoystickFlight Rudder PedalsFlight Throttle QuadrantFlight Yoke SystemX52X52 ProX56 H.O.T.A.STCA Sidestick Airbus EditionF/A-18 GripHOTAS WARTHOG (stick + throttle)MFD CougarThrustmaster Pendular RudderT.Flight Stick XT.16000M FCS (stick only)T.16000M FCS Hotas (stick + throttle)T.16000M FCS Flight Pack (stick + throttle + rudder)T.Flight HOTAS 4T.Flight HOTAS OneT.Flight HOTAS XT-Flight Rudder PedalsTWCS ThrottleRuddo+TQ3+TQ6+V3rnio TPMYoko+Xbox ControllerXbox Adaptive ControllerPlease note if your peripherals are not on the list above, it is expected for them to still work but with more customization by the user to map the keys properly.