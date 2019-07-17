Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Use of CH products with FS2020

    skydoc01
    Use of CH products with FS2020

    I have enjoyably been using a CH yoke and pedals with FS2004 for years. I've put in an order for the Premium Deluxe version of FS2020. While I am looking forward to seeing all of the promised environmental improvements, I am not at all interested in flying 777s and such into some out of the way place in Southeast Asia - as realistic appearing as they may appear. Rather, I actually own and fly (and love!) a Cessna 150 and am looking forward to flying the 152 that will be available in this program around he States. My question to the Alpha and Beta testers among us: Will I still be able to use the CH equipment I have - or need I buy new stuff?
    Thanks.
    g7rta
    

    Unfortunately we can’t answer due to the NDA.
    Only a week to go though

    Regards
    Steve
    dogdish
    

    If a controller is not officially supported, you can still map/assign functions to each input of your yokes, joysticks and pedals.

    Q: What are the recommended peripherals to use to play Microsoft Flight Simulator?

    A: Most peripherals will work, but here is our list of top recommendations.

    Logitech

    Extreme 3D Pro Joystick

    Flight Rudder Pedals

    Flight Throttle Quadrant

    Flight Yoke System

    X52

    X52 Pro

    X56 H.O.T.A.S

    Thrustmaster

    TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition

    F/A-18 Grip

    HOTAS WARTHOG (stick + throttle)

    MFD Cougar

    Thrustmaster Pendular Rudder

    T.Flight Stick X

    T.16000M FCS (stick only)

    T.16000M FCS Hotas (stick + throttle)

    T.16000M FCS Flight Pack (stick + throttle + rudder)

    T.Flight HOTAS 4

    T.Flight HOTAS One

    T.Flight HOTAS X

    T-Flight Rudder Pedals

    TWCS Throttle

    Virtual Fly

    Ruddo+

    TQ3+

    TQ6+

    V3rnio TPM

    Yoko+

    Microsoft

    Xbox Controller

    Xbox Adaptive Controller

    Please note if your peripherals are not on the list above, it is expected for them to still work but with more customization by the user to map the keys properly.
